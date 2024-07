A Secluded Corner

I haven't been around for several days as I've been having dreadful back and leg pain,probably due to my scoliosis,and I had no sleep for 4 nights.Had an appointment with the doctor on Friday and she gave muscle relaxant meds,also is booking me an urgent MRI scan.The meds made me nauseous and loss of appetite.I haven't taken any since yesterday and so far the pain isn't too bad.