The Jurassic Coast From Durdle Door by carolmw
The Jurassic Coast From Durdle Door

It was too difficult for me to manage the steep walk down to Durdle Door,so I gave my camera to Emmanuel to take some shots for me,whilst I waited in the car.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

carol white

@carolmw
Mave
It's a wonderful view. We were there last year watching canoeists going through the arch.
January 9th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
January 9th, 2020  
