The Conduit,Sherborne

The Conduit at the bottom of Sherborne's South Street



The hexagonal 16th-century structure originally stood in the north cloisters of the abbey, where it was used for washing by the monks.



It was moved to this site after Henry VIII's Dissolution of the Monasteries in 1539.

