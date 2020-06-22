Sign up
Photo 2440
The Ship Inn,Shaftesbury
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
carol white
ace
@carolmw
5571
photos
206
followers
105
following
668% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Past and Present
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
31st May 2020 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
sky
,
cars
,
fence
,
trees
,
signs
,
clouds
,
wall
,
shaftesbury
,
ship-inn
Babs
ace
What a lovely old pub, nice stonework too.
June 22nd, 2020
