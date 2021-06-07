Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2633
Ladies Lace
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
1
1
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Past and Present
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
4th June 2021 10:37am
Tags
flowers
,
macro
,
bokeh
,
ladies-lace
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful shot - delightful Ladies lace and a great bokeh background ! fav
June 7th, 2021
