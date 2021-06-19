Sign up
Photo 2644
Looking For Food In The Rain.(taken through conservatory window)
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
carol white
ace
@carolmw
6076
photos
194
followers
116
following
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
2641
3157
2642
3158
3159
2643
3160
2644
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Past and Present
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
18th June 2021 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
bird
,
garden
,
belfast-sink
,
wood-pigeonplants
