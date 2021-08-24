Rosie And Danny At The Black Country Live Museum,Birmingham

I was so glad when yesterday came to an end,the day went from bad to worse.

Rosie has been staying with us for 3 weeks,so we took her to Birmingham Airport,no problem there.

John and I were returning home when I had a massive nose bleed after just blowing my nose.It gushed for nearly half an hour.We stopped at McDonalds in Coventry until it stopped.We arrived home,had some lunch,then had to take Daisy for an emergency vet appointment.I'd found that she had an infection in an anal gland at the weekend.She's having antibiotics and anti-inflammatories now.On the way back from the vets,my car suddenly started making a terrific noise,and the tyre sign came up on the dashboard.John stopped and checked the tyres but couldn't see anything amiss.We went to a friend's garage,and he put the car on a ramp,couldn't find any problem.He decided to redo the tyre pressures,then took it for a drive.That seems to have fixed the problem.It was OK driving home.Just want a peaceful day,today!!!!