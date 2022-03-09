Sign up
Photo 2820
Trees And Clouds
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
carol white
@carolmw
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
field
,
kislingbury
mittens (Marilyn)
Lovely B&W capture and I like your composition.
March 9th, 2022
