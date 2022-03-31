Previous
Taking A Walk Before The Rain by carolmw
Photo 2840

Taking A Walk Before The Rain

I didn't have time to comment last evening,as it was Danny's birthday,and my son and family came around.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

carol white

@carolmw
Lou Ann ace
What a beautiful image. The tree allee is beautiful too.
March 31st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A stunning doggy walk area under the avenue of the overhanging tree branches ! - Great pov and capture ! fav
March 31st, 2022  
