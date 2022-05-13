Previous
The Pigeon Tower,Abington Park by carolmw
Photo 2873

The Pigeon Tower,Abington Park

The Pigeon Tower was built for William Thursby in 1678.It actually serves a dual purpose.The lower storey,below the Pigeon House,is a water-wheel pump.
13th May 2022

carol white

