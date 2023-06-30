Previous
Cotswold Lavender Farm 2 by carolmw
Photo 2995

Cotswold Lavender Farm 2

Overlooking the Vale of Evesham, this family-run farm has been growing lavender since 1999, thanks to the rich limestone soil the Cotswolds is famous for. There’s around 140 miles of rows to explore (and plenty of photo opportunities), as well as camomile gardens that, in the summer, look like a field full of tall daisies. Once harvested at the end of summer, the farm creates a variety of products from the crops, from shower gels and moisturisers to diffusers and even lavender-infused chocolate truffles.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

carol white

ace
@carolmw
820% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh how lovely. Those lavender infused chocolate truffles sound heavenly.
June 30th, 2023  
Joy's Focus ace
Gorgeous lavender fields!
June 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise