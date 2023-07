The Market Cross,Castle Coombe

The Market Cross is in the centre of Castle Combe, one of the prettiest villages in Britain. This is the village where Dr Doolittle and Warhorse were filmed. The market cross dates to the 14th century and is located where the 3 main roads in town converge. All of the Cotswold's villages developed around the importance of the wool industry and this surviving market cross pays tribute to that history.

