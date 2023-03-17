Happy St Patrick's Day!

There is a pillar in my kitchen, painted a pale green like most of the rest of the room, but the bin lives in front of it and I got tired of it always getting messy. So on a wild whim I put a coat of paint on just that surface of the pillar last night and put a second one on this morning. For those of you who recognise the colour, you will know it now matches the feature wall in my dining room! Hubby has been away sailing all week, so I wonder what he will make of it when he returns later......



As to the stout........this is for cooking to make my Irish Stew and dumplings for tonight. The one true stout.......Guinness......will be out for drinking later!



