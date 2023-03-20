Sign up
79 / 365
Hey, wake up!
The whispering amaryllis bud has now opened and looks both blousy and delicate at the same time. The other two are still hiding in their buds so we have no idea what they will look like yet.....
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
19th March 2023 12:56pm
