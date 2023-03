Springtime

My garden is coming to life again now it is Spring. Daffodils looking lovely on the bank and by my copper beech tree.



Will be glad to leave March behind. The Young Fella has a funeral today for a colleague from work. Being a musician, I have done hundreds of the things over the years, both for people who were dear to me and strangers, but this will be his first for someone he knew well. ❤️💔