Goodbye March by casablanca
86 / 365

Goodbye March

Pouring with rain all day today. I am frustrated to find I am still lacking in stamina and haven't got rid of the dregs of my recent illness. Relieved, at least, to find the same is true of other people. Persistent little beggar, this bug! But it means I shall miss out on something that is going on this weekend in Cambridge that only happens once a decade. Can't be helped, so ist das Leben.

Thanks for your kind thoughts for the Young Fella yesterday. He said it was difficult but beautiful and people said lovely things about her. Another of life's tough experiences, but it has to be done.

This is the view from my front window today. Raindrops but at least behind is the glow of the Forsythia, now in full flower. That's rather cheery, eh? Onwards and upwards.
Casablanca

Kathy A ace
Your forsythia has really brightened up an otherwise dreary day. Sorry to hear you are still not feeling up to scratch
March 31st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice image
March 31st, 2023  
