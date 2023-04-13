Previous
Next
Ladybird by casablanca
99 / 365

Ladybird

Morning, little ladybird. You didn't get blown away in Storm Noa then! Still a stiff breeze out there but at least the heavy rain has stopped for now. More due later, I believe. You may want to fly away home, ladybird!
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Good for you for even seeing this tiny bug! Great focus!
April 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice focus and spotting
April 13th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely little ladybug.
April 13th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful focusing.
April 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful focus and dof, such a cute little bug!
April 13th, 2023  
FBailey ace
Lovely little creatures, I don't often see them
April 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise