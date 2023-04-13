Sign up
99 / 365
Ladybird
Morning, little ladybird. You didn't get blown away in Storm Noa then! Still a stiff breeze out there but at least the heavy rain has stopped for now. More due later, I believe. You may want to fly away home, ladybird!
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
6
2
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2355
photos
160
followers
70
following
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
13th April 2023 7:46am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
Good for you for even seeing this tiny bug! Great focus!
April 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice focus and spotting
April 13th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely little ladybug.
April 13th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful focusing.
April 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus and dof, such a cute little bug!
April 13th, 2023
FBailey
ace
Lovely little creatures, I don't often see them
April 13th, 2023
