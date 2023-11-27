Previous
Christmas Pudding by casablanca
Christmas Pudding

Yesterday was Stir Up Sunday, so I made my Christmas Pudding. I quarter the recipe so I only get one 1 pint bowl size, which is enough for a few days for us. Currently steaming for 8 hours.
