Table candles by casablanca
Table candles

Christmas Day turned out to be not so much fun as it started out thanks to the Young Fella being unwell and me losing a bit off my temporary crown and having toothache, but that is life sometimes, eh?

Enjoyed The King's Speech, the new film of Mog the cat (of whom we are rather fond) and watching the new Doctor in Doctor Who in his first proper episode and the wonderful delights of Beyond Paradise, the spin off from Death in Paradise set in Devon.

We all had some lovely presents to open, so you count your blessings where you find them, eh? Happy Boxing Day, all.
Casablanca

