Station Split Toning 7 by casablanca
49 / 365

Station Split Toning 7

For my final tone split, I played with an image I took recently of Liverpool Street Station in London. Kept the whites and contrast high and pushed red split toning into the shadows. Found the results really good fun.

My boys are now home. I collected them from Gatwick yesterday. Hubby is a bit snuffly (hoping it is altitude and not a pesky bug!) and Son is still struggling with Airplane Ear and desperate for it to "pop" bless him. But they did have a lovely time skiing, so I am pleased they enjoyed it.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Casablanca

