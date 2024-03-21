Previous
Yellow by casablanca
81 / 365

Yellow

Tennis ball caught my eye on the windowsill. I haven't played tennis in decades but I use it to roll on tight places in my shoulders against a wall LOL Useful multi purpose little chap!
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great way to put use to it! We stopped over 30 years ago and took up golf. We still have loads of balls in the attic, maybe I should get rid of them ;-)
March 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
