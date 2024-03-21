Sign up
Previous
81 / 365
Yellow
Tennis ball caught my eye on the windowsill. I haven't played tennis in decades but I use it to roll on tight places in my shoulders against a wall LOL Useful multi purpose little chap!
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2697
photos
156
followers
67
following
22% complete
View this month »
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
2024
Taken
21st March 2024 6:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
What a great way to put use to it! We stopped over 30 years ago and took up golf. We still have loads of balls in the attic, maybe I should get rid of them ;-)
March 21st, 2024
