82 / 365
Green
Kitchen wall the the corner of my perpetual birthdays calendar on the wall, another helpful green. It is amazing how much you can find of a colour when you look closely round your own house!
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Tags
rainbow2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
How does a perpetual birthdays calendar work? Nice image and a very helpful green!
March 22nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@jamibann
It doesn't have a year or days, just the dates. Bit like a birthday book. Unconnected to anything except the month and the day number so it works for any year. I keep it on the wall so I don't forget birthdays.
March 22nd, 2024
