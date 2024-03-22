Previous
Green
Green

Kitchen wall the the corner of my perpetual birthdays calendar on the wall, another helpful green. It is amazing how much you can find of a colour when you look closely round your own house!
Casablanca

Issi Bannerman ace
How does a perpetual birthdays calendar work? Nice image and a very helpful green!
March 22nd, 2024  
Casablanca
@jamibann It doesn't have a year or days, just the dates. Bit like a birthday book. Unconnected to anything except the month and the day number so it works for any year. I keep it on the wall so I don't forget birthdays.
March 22nd, 2024  
