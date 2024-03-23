Previous
Blue by casablanca
Blue

Another one of those saved birthday paper decorations I am smattering through this month here and there. I just love them!

Hubby came home in the wee small hours after 10 days away teaching sailing in Scotland. I shall look forward to saying hello when he wakes up.
Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Annie D ace
fabulous blue!
March 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
How beautiful it looks, love the colour.
March 23rd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
March 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 23rd, 2024  
