Previous
83 / 365
Blue
Another one of those saved birthday paper decorations I am smattering through this month here and there. I just love them!
Hubby came home in the wee small hours after 10 days away teaching sailing in Scotland. I shall look forward to saying hello when he wakes up.
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2699
photos
156
followers
67
following
Tags
rainbow2024
Annie D
ace
fabulous blue!
March 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
How beautiful it looks, love the colour.
March 23rd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
March 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 23rd, 2024
