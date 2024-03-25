Previous
Rainbow by casablanca
85 / 365

Rainbow

My lovely pal Twinnie knitted me these beautiful socks. I have three pairs of socks she has knitted me over time and they are so comfortable. This pair makes for a suitable rainbow today.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Boxplayer ace
How lovely and perfect for your calendar
March 25th, 2024  
Annie D ace
they are gorgeous and look great for your rainbow!
March 25th, 2024  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful!
March 25th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 25th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Colourful and cosy.
March 25th, 2024  
