Yellow by casablanca
Yellow

I never thought of sweetcorn as cuddly before until I saw this! Bonkers, isn't it? A soft toy vegetable.....
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Casablanca

Babs ace
Ha ha brilliant, I love it. Made me laugh out loud
March 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Funny
March 28th, 2024  
