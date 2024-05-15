Constable Country

You may remember I was intending to do 60 National Trust property visits in honour of turning 60 this year? With all the hospital stuff going on, I hadn't managed more than one until our wedding anniversary a couple of weeks ago when we did three in a day that were close to each other.



Hubby was home from sailing so we grabbed the opportunity of the sunshine and did two on Sunday and Monday.



This was Sunday and number 5/60. Flatford Mill and Willy Lott's Cottage at Flatford on the Essex/Suffolk border. Constable painted many of his most famous paintings in this area of land and this one is of Willy Lott's Cottage. He took a lot of licence in the image for the background particularly and made it rolling fields when in fact it is a river and plenty of trees.



Note from yesterday: windscreen chip was repaired and you can still see it, but glued and smooth now. We didn't use insurance as the rascals would have increased our premium massively next time. Cheaper to pay ourselves!