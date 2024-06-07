Oxburgh

10/60 National Trust Properties done ✅ Oxburgh Hall. A moated country house built in the 1500's and full of turbulent history and interesting collections.



Pictured: you will begin to notice a highlight for me is always a library as one appears everywhere I find one! Lovely walled garden, archway into central courtyard across the moated bridge, painting of Elizabeth I, needlework hangings and bedroom. Just off that royal bedroom is a hidden priest hole.



Interesting note about Elizabeth I. Portraits were carefully designed to protect her public image. Pearls to represent chastity, the ruff to represent the sun and therefore her warmth, beauty and goodness, the pale skin to show she could afford servants to do her outside work. Elizabeth used white make up to cover small pox scars but it contained white lead, which is poisonous and causes hair loss, something she suffered from. "The pressure to make yourself look beautiful without understanding the consequences is not just a 21st century issue."

