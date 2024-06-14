Previous
Coffee Cats by casablanca
166 / 365

Coffee Cats

Just one from Lincoln that I couldn't resist. This gorgeous sign hangs outside a Cat Cafe called Coffee Cats. I absolutely adore cats but am horribly allergic to the little beauties, so I could only look through the window and smile.

If you have not seen one, Cat Cafes contain a large number of cats that live there. They usually have a double door security system with a bell to stop the cats being stolen or running off into the street, Usually rescue cats, the cafe is filled with comfortable chairs, hammocks, cat baskets, toys and scratching posts for the cats and tables and chairs for you to have food and drink. They normally ask you not to approach the cats or pick them up, but let them choose where they will go and whether they interact with you or not. Such a fun idea.

PS Outcome on yesterday's blue tit unknown as it has disappeared......
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh I love this wonderful image and idea! They have them in Japan too but I have never heard of them elsewhere. What fun that must be.
June 14th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Mary @mcsiegle volunteers at a cat cafe!! Olive will be very sad not to meet you if you ever planned to visit!

A great sign to spot and capture
June 14th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I get all wheezy in a room full of cats and have to leave but one is OK! I can't imagine this scenario lasting for too long!
June 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise