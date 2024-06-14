Coffee Cats

Just one from Lincoln that I couldn't resist. This gorgeous sign hangs outside a Cat Cafe called Coffee Cats. I absolutely adore cats but am horribly allergic to the little beauties, so I could only look through the window and smile.



If you have not seen one, Cat Cafes contain a large number of cats that live there. They usually have a double door security system with a bell to stop the cats being stolen or running off into the street, Usually rescue cats, the cafe is filled with comfortable chairs, hammocks, cat baskets, toys and scratching posts for the cats and tables and chairs for you to have food and drink. They normally ask you not to approach the cats or pick them up, but let them choose where they will go and whether they interact with you or not. Such a fun idea.



PS Outcome on yesterday's blue tit unknown as it has disappeared......