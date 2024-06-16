Previous
In Celebration of My Lad by casablanca
In Celebration of My Lad

My, how he has grown! In that first photo, my 29 week premature boy is 7 weeks old, weighing 4 lb 4 oz, having doubled his birthweight and was leaving hospital for the first time. Now that tiny boy is bigger than me and when he hugs me, I fit underneath his chin.

What an utter delight he is to me. I couldn't be prouder of his warm, fun character, huge intelligence, thoughtfulness and kindness and the man he has grown up to be. He drives me nuts and keeps me sane. Happy birthday, my darling. You'll always be my treasure in more ways than I can count.
Suzanne ace
What a wonderful birthday tribute!
June 16th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Happy birthday to your lad
June 16th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Happy birthday young man
June 16th, 2024  
