Alstromeira by casablanca
172 / 365

Alstromeira

Another from Hyde Hall because I simply couldn't resist photographing these orange and yellow beauties against the blue sky. Surprised my phone took them this well. A favourite as a cut flower too, they last and last and last in a vase.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Casablanca

On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Dianne ace
Beautiful!
June 20th, 2024  
Brian ace
Beautifully captured
June 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
a riot of gorgeous blooms, wonderful capture and colours.
June 20th, 2024  
