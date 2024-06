Summertime Fun

Out in the sunshine with Hubby yesterday, making the most of it while it lasts! It has been such a wet cold Spring in England, I don't want to waste a second of sunshine while it is here in case it goes again! Messing about on one of the woodland paths at the outdoor activity site where my son works. Such a great place for walks in the woods and around the lakes and to watch the individuals and groups doing the land and water activities. A happy atmosphere there.