174 / 365
Love is in the Air
Didn't set out to find a song title, but I looked up into the sky and saw this love heart in the clouds and started singing the song! Memories of John Paul Young from 1978. Eee, the music of my teens!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNC0kIzM1Fo
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
songtitle-107
Casablanca
ace
@kwind
Thought of you!
June 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, such a fabulous song that is.
June 22nd, 2024
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured. Great song choice.
June 22nd, 2024
