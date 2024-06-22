Previous
Love is in the Air by casablanca
174 / 365

Love is in the Air

Didn't set out to find a song title, but I looked up into the sky and saw this love heart in the clouds and started singing the song! Memories of John Paul Young from 1978. Eee, the music of my teens!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNC0kIzM1Fo
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
47% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
@kwind Thought of you!
June 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, such a fabulous song that is.
June 22nd, 2024  
Brian ace
Well spotted and captured. Great song choice.
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
