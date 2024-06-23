Previous
Getting warmer... by casablanca
Getting warmer...

Warming up
This weather station I bought for us as a joke gift, having seen one at my friend's house, for our anniversary. If it were really cold temperatures outside, the girl would be wearing a winter coat, boots and building a snowman next to her. As it warms up, various bits of her clothing disappear until she ends up in just a bikini on the hottest days. Causes a deal of amusement in our house. A bit of fun!

Spent last night with my BSL group at a friend's house practising. Our next exam is tomorrow evening.
Casablanca

Diana ace
what a fabulous weather station, at least one knows what to wear when leaving home ;-)

Crossing fingers for you and a positive result for the exam.
June 23rd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
This is fabulous! I want one, could I get the model number please as I can’t find it on line.

Good luck tomorrow x
June 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
What fun
June 23rd, 2024  
Barb ace
Fun purchase!
June 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@kjarn I found it via Amazon. WS9723-IT Company is German and called Technoline. They do a girl one and a boy one! I thought the girl was more fun :)
June 23rd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca thank you . I’ve found it now, I could only find a square one with a boy on it when I first looked. Do you have yours inside or outside?
June 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@kjarn Sensor in the shade outside in my wood store and what you see above is inside the house in my lounge. You have to protect the sensor from direct heat and rain, so it needs air around it for accurate measurement, protection above from rain and shaded from direct sunlight.
June 23rd, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Ha. Very good.
June 23rd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca thank you
June 23rd, 2024  
Annie D ace
Haha this is priceless....and good luck for exams
June 23rd, 2024  
