Getting warmer...

Warming up

This weather station I bought for us as a joke gift, having seen one at my friend's house, for our anniversary. If it were really cold temperatures outside, the girl would be wearing a winter coat, boots and building a snowman next to her. As it warms up, various bits of her clothing disappear until she ends up in just a bikini on the hottest days. Causes a deal of amusement in our house. A bit of fun!



Spent last night with my BSL group at a friend's house practising. Our next exam is tomorrow evening.