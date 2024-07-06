Previous
Uh oh by casablanca
Uh oh

Watch out little budgie.....Smokie the cat could be lulling you into a false sense of security!
6th July 2024

Casablanca

@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Kathy A
Just a couple of friends chewing the fat
July 6th, 2024  
Diana
How beautiful they are, a wondeful fun capture.
July 6th, 2024  
Babs
They are gorgeous I wonder if they would be sitting so close if they were real
July 6th, 2024  
