Common Ragwort by casablanca
Common Ragwort

My chaotic wildflower meadow in my garden. Just love the multi heads on this flower. Looked it up and it is apparently Common Ragwort. I like it. Poisonous to horses and cattle but I don't have any of those 😉
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Casablanca

Junko Y ace
I like how one is peeking out from the middle of the bouquet . . . glad you don't have any animals that would find these poisonous!
July 10th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Yes, my dad calls these tansies. Must be a local name. For a common, poisonous to cattle and horses weed, it's rather beautiful!
July 10th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Won't that look spectacular when they all open up!
July 10th, 2024  
