Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
192 / 365
Common Ragwort
My chaotic wildflower meadow in my garden. Just love the multi heads on this flower. Looked it up and it is apparently Common Ragwort. I like it. Poisonous to horses and cattle but I don't have any of those 😉
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2811
photos
160
followers
66
following
52% complete
View this month »
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
10th July 2024 6:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Junko Y
ace
I like how one is peeking out from the middle of the bouquet . . . glad you don't have any animals that would find these poisonous!
July 10th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Yes, my dad calls these tansies. Must be a local name. For a common, poisonous to cattle and horses weed, it's rather beautiful!
July 10th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Won't that look spectacular when they all open up!
July 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close