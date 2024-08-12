Previous
Thoughts by casablanca
225 / 365

Thoughts

I ran a series of extras on Rudyard Kipling's home, Bateman's in Sussex and if it is of interest, the 12 images begin here: https://365project.org/casablanca/boy-toys/2024-07

This is from that site and day also, but it is from the cafe. I loved the words on the beam and although the cafe was extremely busy, I just noticed the couple who were lost in their thoughts right underneath it and the woman watching them from a distance.

I took it on my phone, so I couldn't zoom in without losing all the pixels. So I cropped it and added the depth of field blur because I found the foreground faces particularly over dominant. Swapped it to Silvertone mono. I am not sure if the picture works, but here it is anyway. Original uncropped without the blur is over on extras.

https://365project.org/casablanca/boy-toys/2024-08-12 The uncropped one.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise