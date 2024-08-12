This is from that site and day also, but it is from the cafe. I loved the words on the beam and although the cafe was extremely busy, I just noticed the couple who were lost in their thoughts right underneath it and the woman watching them from a distance.
I took it on my phone, so I couldn't zoom in without losing all the pixels. So I cropped it and added the depth of field blur because I found the foreground faces particularly over dominant. Swapped it to Silvertone mono. I am not sure if the picture works, but here it is anyway. Original uncropped without the blur is over on extras.