Looking Back: 2015 by casablanca
241 / 365

Looking Back: 2015

Looking back at this day in 2015. This is a natural black and white, so actually a colour shot. It was taken at Scarborough North Bay in Yorkshire of the early morning sun on the water by the castle promontory.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Casablanca

