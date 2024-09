Shaldon

Yesterday in Shaldon, Devon, enjoying coffee with my boys at the end of a lovely week away, our first family holiday in more than a year. This view is from the Shaldon side across to Teignmouth.



Will post some photo highlights over the next week or two. Did a few amazing NT properties. After just one really dire weather day on Thursday, the weather flipped against predictions and we had sunshine with just a few light showers yesterday. Just so nice to be together as a three again. ❤️ Grateful.