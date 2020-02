6: Forms in Nature: My favourite

Happy 60th Birthday to this wonderful man. We've known each other almost half his life now. Took this photo in November 1996 in New Zealand when we spent a few days there on our way home after living and working in Australia. He still looks the same now. Just a few less strands of hair and those remaining are greyer. Onwards to the next adventure and see what the future holds. 60 is diamond, so in true London fashion, happy birthday to a diamond geezer!