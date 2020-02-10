Previous
Next
10: Architecture: The Wild Sea by casablanca
Photo 1047

10: Architecture: The Wild Sea

Storm Ciara has blown herself through but other weather fronts have left us with continuing strong winds. An inspection of the garden and house leaves me relieved that we still have roof tiles, wheelie bins and fence panels intact. Others were not so lucky.

These tiles are on the roof of my garage and they reminded me of the waves in the sea, all the moss like flecks of foam. So as a nod to our current weather system, they are my man made architecture shot for the day.

Teenager is improving very well and we hope to get back to the island tomorrow, trains and ferries permitting. Currently all the trains are in bits as they pick up fallen trees, trampolines and debris from the lines. But we will live in hope.......
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
286% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mave
Love your imagination. Fav!
Good luck and keep safe travelling.
February 10th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Glad you have no damage from the storm! We were lucky too unlike many people all over the country! What a day and night!
Great image - I see the waves! We have a moss covered roof like this and it seems the blackbirds like nothing better than to knock the moss off the roof. I think they are looking for insects. They do make a mess though!
Glad the teenager is on the mend! Safe travels back to the island. Best wait a couple of days for it all to calm down!
February 10th, 2020  
tony gig
Still a few days left yet but not as bad, I live on a hill and was expecting a bit of damage, but we were lucky and had none.
February 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise