10: Architecture: The Wild Sea

Storm Ciara has blown herself through but other weather fronts have left us with continuing strong winds. An inspection of the garden and house leaves me relieved that we still have roof tiles, wheelie bins and fence panels intact. Others were not so lucky.



These tiles are on the roof of my garage and they reminded me of the waves in the sea, all the moss like flecks of foam. So as a nod to our current weather system, they are my man made architecture shot for the day.



Teenager is improving very well and we hope to get back to the island tomorrow, trains and ferries permitting. Currently all the trains are in bits as they pick up fallen trees, trampolines and debris from the lines. But we will live in hope.......