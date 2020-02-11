11: Architecture Sort Of: Elf Day!

Old friends will know Elf figured rather prominently in the week leading up to Christmas and dear Hazel suggested I had him pop up periodically throughout the year.



As Elf is the number 11 in German, I decided he should be my subject every 11th in the month........so here he is today.



A stretch to call this rope ladder architecture, but he isn't that bothered about doing things right. He ran out into the still windy garden this morning and started climbing it on the tree before it began to move alarmingly in the strong wind and he came back indoors wanting indoor mischief instead.



I head for the ferry today with the Teenager to get him back to the island. Here's hoping our roads are clear, our boat sails and all goes well. The winds on the south coast are pretty strong for a good few days yet. Here goes.......