14: Flash of Red

Happy Valentine's Day to you all!



This little heart and chain are from my son's Christmas decorations. He has a slender tall tree of his own that lives in his study upstairs. I only took our downstairs tree down at Candlemas on 2nd February, his tree has been up a little longer as he isn't here! Time to pack things away now methinks.



But perfect for today's selective colour flash of red!