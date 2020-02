19: Glimpse of everyday: Reading

I love books, I love words and I always find it a pleasurable pursuit.



This year, I set myself the task of reading through the whole Bible in a year and have a copy that divides it all into daily sections. It's a translation I have never read before, so the slightly different wording makes you see things you never saw before. It's proving fascinating.



Yesterday's Physio image proved to be quite a lively topic. I added some of the basic exercises for ankle on there for those who were asking.