Previous
Next
23: Low Key: Kanan Jarrus by casablanca
Photo 1060

23: Low Key: Kanan Jarrus

I have not really done Low Key photography before, so was interested that this was the theme for the final week of Flash of Red. (The alternative is High Key)

Borrowed a long thin adjustable lamp from the Teenager's desk and had a try with my figure of my favourite male Jedi from the Star Wars Rebels series - Kanan Jarrus. Along with Ahsoka Tano (from Star Wars The Clone Wars series) he is the character I love the most.

Thought it would be interesting to photograph him standing on the amazing hugely detailed book the Teenager chose as a prize from school last year, The Making of Star Wars by J.W. Rinzler.

Quite pleased with this first attempt. The colour of stars in the background come from my black scarf covered in silver stars. Love the way the light saber catches the light and glows.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
290% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monique ace
Cool shot !
February 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise