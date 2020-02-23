23: Low Key: Kanan Jarrus

I have not really done Low Key photography before, so was interested that this was the theme for the final week of Flash of Red. (The alternative is High Key)



Borrowed a long thin adjustable lamp from the Teenager's desk and had a try with my figure of my favourite male Jedi from the Star Wars Rebels series - Kanan Jarrus. Along with Ahsoka Tano (from Star Wars The Clone Wars series) he is the character I love the most.



Thought it would be interesting to photograph him standing on the amazing hugely detailed book the Teenager chose as a prize from school last year, The Making of Star Wars by J.W. Rinzler.



Quite pleased with this first attempt. The colour of stars in the background come from my black scarf covered in silver stars. Love the way the light saber catches the light and glows.