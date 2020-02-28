Previous
28: Low Key: Breakfast by casablanca
28: Low Key: Breakfast

My daily breakfast is a boiled egg, one Weetabix with butter on, two mugs of Yorkshire Tea and a bit of fruit.

I think you can guess which bit this is.....

Egg cup is one we bought in Amsterdam way back in 1992 when we got engaged and went there to buy the ring. Gorgeous white and Delft blue.
28th February 2020

Casablanca

Pam Knowler ace
This is gorgeous! I love the sound of your breakfast! Ooh I could have breakfast in bed today😂😂😂 great low key image!
February 28th, 2020  
Monique ace
Oh, love this story ! Going to A’dam to buy a ring ...I hope you found a beautiful one ? Like the egg cup and the low key shot of it too !
February 28th, 2020  
