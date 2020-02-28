Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1065
28: Low Key: Breakfast
My daily breakfast is a boiled egg, one Weetabix with butter on, two mugs of Yorkshire Tea and a bit of fruit.
I think you can guess which bit this is.....
Egg cup is one we bought in Amsterdam way back in 1992 when we got engaged and went there to buy the ring. Gorgeous white and Delft blue.
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
2
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1247
photos
183
followers
73
following
291% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
28th February 2020 7:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
Pam Knowler
ace
This is gorgeous! I love the sound of your breakfast! Ooh I could have breakfast in bed today😂😂😂 great low key image!
February 28th, 2020
Monique
ace
Oh, love this story ! Going to A'dam to buy a ring ...I hope you found a beautiful one ? Like the egg cup and the low key shot of it too !
February 28th, 2020
