31: Rainbow: Finale

So we reach the end of the Rainbow Month and I have so enjoyed both looking for and photographing colour and seeing your albums too.



This is my electro-accoustic guitar, the Taylor T5. As she has a predominantly orange tummy, I thought she could finish the month for me.



As more news reaches me of friends ill and one in the ICU, I am reminded by a friend that music and especially singing is a healthy and helpful thing to do. So today I shall make sure I do more.



Yesterday's wobbly led to a meltdown in the evening and, natural as it is, I don't want to repeat that today. Thanks for all your encouraging and supportive comments yesterday. We press on, a new day has dawned, this diem ain't gonna carpe itself! Be kind to yourself, lovely people, and hang in there. Every day is one day closer to all this being over.