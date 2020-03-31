Previous
31: Rainbow: Finale by casablanca
31: Rainbow: Finale

So we reach the end of the Rainbow Month and I have so enjoyed both looking for and photographing colour and seeing your albums too.

This is my electro-accoustic guitar, the Taylor T5. As she has a predominantly orange tummy, I thought she could finish the month for me.

As more news reaches me of friends ill and one in the ICU, I am reminded by a friend that music and especially singing is a healthy and helpful thing to do. So today I shall make sure I do more.

Yesterday's wobbly led to a meltdown in the evening and, natural as it is, I don't want to repeat that today. Thanks for all your encouraging and supportive comments yesterday. We press on, a new day has dawned, this diem ain't gonna carpe itself! Be kind to yourself, lovely people, and hang in there. Every day is one day closer to all this being over.
31st March 2020

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Mariana Visser
Love the angle.
March 31st, 2020  
Kathy A
That's a lovely looking guitar
March 31st, 2020  
Pam Knowler
Beautiful guitar and a lovely end to your rainbow month which I have really enjoyed. I think yesterday was wobbly and meltdown day for lots of us. I certainly was struggling as that helpless feeling crept over me. I have re-read some of your motivational messages and today is another day and I am going to be stronger. I must not worry about things I have no control over. Be strong dear friend and stay safe!!
March 31st, 2020  
Wylie
what a beauty!
March 31st, 2020  
