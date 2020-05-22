Previous
V is for Veil by casablanca
V is for Veil

This was my wedding veil and tiara from 27 years ago. I remember buying the tiara in Harrogate as we did most of our courting up in the Yorkshire Dales all those years ago. The veil was bought more locally to me after I chose the dress. I knew I would want something cream. White makes me look like I just died! Pale skinned freckly redhead, that was me!

Laid the veil on the kitchen floor in a patch of sun to photograph it this morning. Love that I still have it. At least I can fit into it, which isn't true of the dress!!

Me wearing it! https://365project.org/casablanca/365/2020-05-01

Ankle is improving well, thanks. I can walk on it now so long as I take care not to twist or put that foot first climbing the stairs. Most unusual for me to do a lot of sitting and reading - I've quite enjoyed it!
Casablanca

lots of time for photo organising and processing! this is lovely, I'm sure that you were a lovely bride.
May 22nd, 2020  
Cazzi
Precious memories and a beautiful picture.
May 22nd, 2020  
