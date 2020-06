My Roses

June is the month of roses in England and when they are generally at their very best. This collage is some of the roses in my own garden as June arrives and they head into their most glorious period of blooming.



Top left is Dame Judi Dench

Top right is Cadfael

Centre left is Rhapsody in Blue

Centre right is a Bonfire Night bud

Bottom left is a Bonfire Night open rose

Bottom right is Apricot Nectar



They are all fragrant and yet all so different from each other.