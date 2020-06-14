Sign up
Sabbath Rest
After 6 days of sanding, painting and decorating, we are finished with just the house to put back together now. That can wait!
Having a day off today. Online church, delivering food to my parents and sitting in the garden under our lovely sail shade enjoying the blue sky, fluffy clouds and a bit of relaxation.
Got aches in muscles I had forgotten I owned......remembering even God worked for 6 days creating in the book of Genesis and then had a day off. Sounds like a plan to me! Enjoy your Sunday, people.
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
14th June 2020 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Well deserved. Enjoy your day. Great POV
June 14th, 2020
Monique
ace
☺️👍
June 14th, 2020
