Sabbath Rest

After 6 days of sanding, painting and decorating, we are finished with just the house to put back together now. That can wait!

Having a day off today. Online church, delivering food to my parents and sitting in the garden under our lovely sail shade enjoying the blue sky, fluffy clouds and a bit of relaxation.

Got aches in muscles I had forgotten I owned......remembering even God worked for 6 days creating in the book of Genesis and then had a day off. Sounds like a plan to me! Enjoy your Sunday, people.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Casablanca

Susan Wakely ace
Well deserved. Enjoy your day. Great POV
June 14th, 2020  
Monique ace
☺️👍
June 14th, 2020  
