Sabbath Rest

After 6 days of sanding, painting and decorating, we are finished with just the house to put back together now. That can wait!



Having a day off today. Online church, delivering food to my parents and sitting in the garden under our lovely sail shade enjoying the blue sky, fluffy clouds and a bit of relaxation.



Got aches in muscles I had forgotten I owned......remembering even God worked for 6 days creating in the book of Genesis and then had a day off. Sounds like a plan to me! Enjoy your Sunday, people.