Vanilla Fudge

So I got away with finding we had no bread by baking some soda bread yesterday. I do love my food........and my treats.......which is why am I not a skinny rake......and I had finished off the chocolate bars in the fridge. Emergency treat plan? Make fudge!



If you have never made it, this is another ridiculously easy recipe.



1lb sugar

4 oz butter

1/4 pint milk

1/4 pint condensed milk

A good slug of vanilla essence,



Butter a small baking tray or tin and line with greaseproof paper.



Put all the ingredients into a saucepan. NB make it a bigger one because you need room to stir it and anything with milk in tends to rise up in the pan.



Stir over a low heat until all the sugar has completely dissolved.



Turn the heat up and put a sugar thermometer in, if you have one. You want to boil it until it reaches 120°C (250°F). If you dont have a thermometer, have a bowl of cold water to hand and when the mixture is beginning to come away from the sides of the pan, drop a little into the water. When it is the right temperature, it will form a soft ball.



When it reaches temperature, remove from the heat and stir vigorously for a few minutes, then pour into the tin and leave to set. You can cut it into squares before it sets or leave it to be one huge slab and break it apart by hand or with a knife later.



Eat, smile and enjoy the sweetness! It will be crispy, not squidgy soft since the ingredients don't contain palm oil or glucose syrup like much commercial fudge does. It doesn't last long in our house, but oh it is good while it does!



I owe my much loved recipe to Claire Macdonald of Macdonald, the wonderful Scottish cook from Skye and her book "Sweet Things." A treasure trove.